At Alumatech Pool Furniture, we have been manufacturing high-quality furniture for over 35 years. We started as a small refinishing business and have grown into a thriving company that has a factory in Bradenton Florida. Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship has never wavered, and we are proud to continue producing patio furniture that our customers love.
We set the industry standards for chaise lounges. Our Chaise Lounges are designed for safety and durability under commercial & outdoor use conditions.
Fully welded with heavy-gauge materials, extra bracing at all stress points, and safety features at all pinch points on our chaise lounge. Entirely "Made in the USA" - and meets or exceeds American commercial outdoor furniture standards. We believe that patio furniture should not only look good, but also be built to last. Best commercial warranty in the Patio Furniture industry.
We offer a wide range of patio furniture, from transitional designs to modern styles. Our Patio furniture is designed to suit any outdoor spaces in your condo, hotel, resort and restaurant patio and we offer custom options to ensure that your patio furniture fits your unique style. We are constantly updating our product line to reflect the latest trends in outdoor living.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit us or send us a message.
6037 17th Street East, Bradenton, Florida 34203, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Our email is open all the time. Please feel free to send us a message.
Our products range in price depending on the type of patio furniture and materials used. However, we offer affordable options and bet any price from other manufacturers.
Yes, we offer a customize order. We will send you samples and colors of your choice.
We have the best warranty in commercial industry. 5years for frames.
