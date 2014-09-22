We set the industry standards for chaise lounges. Our Chaise Lounges are designed for safety and durability under commercial & outdoor use conditions.

Fully welded with heavy-gauge materials, extra bracing at all stress points, and safety features at all pinch points on our chaise lounge. Entirely "Made in the USA" - and meets or exceeds American commercial outdoor furniture standards. We believe that patio furniture should not only look good, but also be built to last. Best commercial warranty in the Patio Furniture industry.